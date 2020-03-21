STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus scare: Panic buying rules Delhi despite government assurance of supplies

Shopkeepers and local departmental stores have been appealing to people that there was not going to be shortage of goods, but panic seems to have taken over. 

Published: 21st March 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 12:11 PM

People flock to departmnental stores to stock up on groceries

People flock to departmnental stores to stock up on groceries. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after PM Narendra Modi called for a Janata Curfew on Sunday, Delhiites begun preparations to stock basic essentials such as  vegetables and medicines in the event of a lockdown due to corona outbreak.

“People have been buying more vegetables to store for few days… There has been a high demand. I had to get more stock from the mandi,” said a vegetable vendor in South Delhi. Shopkeepers and local departmental stores have been appealing to people that there was not going to be shortage of goods, but panic seems to have taken over. 

Shop owner Devinder Rana (name changed) said he has been counselling every customer that they should not panic buy. “I have been telling them to be calm as there is no shortage of good. I have an entire area in Lajpat Nagar which bought basic essentials including detergent, liquids, milk and bread from me...some people are worried after rumours about shortage (of essentials),” Rana added. 

COVID-19 LIVE | Himachal, MP report first cases as India tally crosses 250

While some residents have stocked vegetables, some are more concerned about the medicine. “We’re trying not to panic as there are more people in need but these are testing times,” said Amrita Lakhani, a resident. 

The overriding panic and gloom can be understood given that the people are worried despite the Delhi government asking the administration to take strict action against anyone hoarding essentials. 

“Presently, we are doing everything to make the people aware about the disease. We will be raiding essential goodstores and other places to keep a check. We have been ordered to take strict action against those hoarding goods,” District Magistrate, Central District, Nidhi Srivastava told this newspaper. 

