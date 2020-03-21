STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: AIIMS suspends walk-in OPD registration from March 23

Earlier in the day, the AIIMS decided to postpone all non-essential elective procedures and surgeries for now as a major part of its manpower and resources have been diverted in fighting coronavirus t

Published: 21st March 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

In male, highest cases are of lung cancer and then head and neck cancers. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on Saturday decided to temporarily close routine walk-in OPD's patients' registrations from March 23 in backdrop of the coronavirus.

"It has been decided to temporarily close down routine walk-in OPD's patients' registrations including Specialty Clinics at AIIMS Hospital and all Centres from March 23," said Dr. DK Sharma, Medical, Superintendent of AIIMS.

Earlier in the day, the AIIMS decided to postpone all non-essential elective procedures and surgeries for now as a major part of its manpower and resources have been diverted in fighting coronavirus threat.

The hospital will, however, continue to do emergency life-saving surgeries.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS suspends OPD COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp