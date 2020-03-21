Delhi violence: Suspended AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain sent to 10-day judicial custody

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday sent suspended AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain, to 10-days judicial custody for instigating violence in the national capital.

Hussain was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat at the end of his one-day police remand.

Hussain was allegedly involved in the violence in which Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma was murdered and his body was recovered from a drain near his house.

ALSO READ | Delhi riots: Court sends suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to one-day police custody

Shah Alam, Tahir's brother, was also arrested for the riots and is currently in judicial custody.

The national capital saw violence in north-east area last month, which resulted in the killing of at least 53 people.