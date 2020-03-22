Be prepared to see surge in COVID-19 cases, must not panic: Kejriwal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the number of coronavirus cases across the country has doubled in less than a week, warning that "we should be prepared to see a surge in cases, but we must not panic."

Kejriwal in a tweet said we should stand united in fighting against the COVID-19.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in India has doubled in less than a week. We should be prepared to see a surge in cases, but we must not panic. It is the time to be strong and united as a nation. We must support one another," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal on Saturday said there is no plan for a lockdown in the city as of now, but the government may go for it if needed, as he limited the public gatherings to five people.

All the malls, cinema halls, public swimming pool, schools, colleges and dine-in at restaurants in Delhi are closed till March 31 as a preventive measure.