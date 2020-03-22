STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Chemical bomb hurled at Shaheen Bagh protest site as India observes Janata Curfew for COVID-19

The police confirmed the incident and informed this newspaper that chemical explosives were recovered from the area. 

Published: 22nd March 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Shaheen Bagh protest site

Police investigate the site at Shaheen Bagh where miscreants threw a chemical bomb on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By Rahiba R Parveen & Gayatri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day when the entire nation is observing Janata Curfew, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement,  two unidentified miscreants hurled "chemical bomb" at the epicentre of anti- CAA protest-- Shaheen Bagh.

According to the witnesses, bike-borne perpetrators disguised as delivery boys threw glass bottles full of "unknown" chemical at barricades placed at a distance from the protest site and fled.
They further allege that the bikers had also fired some shots in the air but the police are yet to confirm the incident. 

The organisers of the protest added that the "attackers" were carrying three bags due to which the registration number of the bike couldn't be noted. 

The protest at Shaheen Bagh began on December 15 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and has been facing criticism from certain sections especially the right-wing organisations.

It started when the Delhi Police barged inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus injuring around 200 students and damaging property worth Rs two crores.

The demand to suspend the agitation growing in view of Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Even, people including social activists, who were supporting the movement, are now seeking suspension of the protest for some time. 

According to some reports, which couldn't be verified, a group of demonstrators are in favour of taking a break and resuming the sit-in after a gap.

The protesters who refused to call off the protest even after huge criticism, in wake of Coronavirus, were also observing Janata Curfew.

“Around 10 AM , some miscreants threw some chemical bomb at the protest site from behind on the barricades. It was not petrol but some kind of chemical that led to fire. However, no one was injured,” senior volunteer at Shaheen Bagh, Syed Taseer Ahmed told this newspaper.

He said, “this was a gift for observing the Janata Curfew”.

“We did not allow women to the protest site today except for four of them inside the tent. We want to stand with the people of our country as this is for the better of our country and yet we were showered with such kind of bombs,” Taseer added.

The police confirmed the incident saying that chemical has been recovered from the area.
“The incident took place in the morning at around 9.30-10 am. The senior police are investigating the matter. Chemicals have recovered in good amount from the area, said a police official.

Police is further investigating about the persons behind the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaheen Bagh protest site Chemical bomb Janata Curfew COVID 19 anti-CAA protests
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp