STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus impact: No hugs, no kisses, just a simple namaste

The march witnessed youth carrying placards with their hands folded in a namaste. The marchers appealed to all passers-by to adopt the Indian way of salutation when greeting others.

Published: 23rd March 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Birbal Jha tries to steal a march on Covid-19 with his public processions

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Linguist and Cultural Activist Dr Birbal Jha, who always favoured the Indian way of greeting with folded hands, has made it his mission to educate people on the benefits of namaste, courtesy Covid-19.

He organised a youth march called Namaste March, earlier in March, in collaboration with British Lingua, an educational institute in East Delhi.

The march witnessed youth carrying placards with their hands folded in a namaste. The marchers appealed to all passers-by to adopt the Indian way of salutation when greeting others. 

The placards read: ‘No Handshakes, Say Only Namaste’; ‘Stick to the Indian Culture of Greeting’; ‘Beware of Western Meetings’, ‘No Embracing, No infection’; ‘No hugs, No kisses’; ‘Up with the Indian Culture’, ‘Down with the Corona Vulture’, and so on.

“Namaste, the cultural lifestyle of Indian ethos that was substituted by Western greetings like handshaking, hugging and kissing, is an effective measure to keep the contagious coronavirus away,” says Jha. “Today, not just Indians, but even in US and Europe people are realising the importance of avoiding unnecessary touches as it can ward off many disease-causing organisms. People are doing the namaste to protect their lives,” adds the linguist, pointing how Donald Trump and Prince Charles were recently spotted opting for this gesture.

“When one of the top trainers of communication skills like Dr Jha, who had been advocating handshaking while training in social graces and spoken English, takes to streets asking people to shake this habit off and adopt the traditional namaste culture, it speaks a lot about its importance,” says Naresh Kumar, a social researcher, adding that namaste is scientifically safe and healing too.

“No handshaking is shaking the virus off. Moreover, the yogic namaste, taken from Anjali Mudra of Pranamasana (meaning I bow to the divine in you) prevents the transfer of germs,” says Dr Jha, adding that the Namaste March has a lot to offer to the world. With the lockdowns now being imposed across the country, it’s doubtful anyone will be marching around for a while. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus cornavirus outbreak Namaste Namaste march
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp