Janata curfew: Delhi police give flowers to people on streets, urge them to stay at home

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Flowers were offered by the Delhi Police on Sunday to people who stepped out of their homes during the ‘Janata Curfew’, called by Prime Minister Modi, requesting them to stay indoors, officials said. Masks and sanitisers were also handed out by the policemen to spread awareness about the coronavirus.

The 14-hour-long ‘Janata Curfew’, which began at 7 am, is part of a social distancing exercise to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Delhi Police also took to Twitter to make people aware of the ‘Janta Curfew’.“We are on the roads for your safety. Please stay at home!! Policemen are giving flowers to motorists requesting them to stay at home. Please support us,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal tweeted. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said people were largely adhering to the ‘Janata Curfew’.

“Since 7 am, we have noticed that people are not coming out of their homes unless it is really necessary. We have selected 15 points in central Delhi, which is usually crowded and frequented by people. In these areas, our policemen wearing masks have been offering flowers to the public and urging them to stay at home,” he said.

Police vehicles deployed in parts of the Central District will blow sirens at 5 pm to take part in the exercise, he added.

In a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Modi had called for the ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses. He had asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India’s readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.