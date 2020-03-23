STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Janata curfew: Delhi wakes up to deserted roads, empty markets

For many of the residents, the city looked unrecognisable without its usual hustle and bustle. It also means looking ahead to a realm of uncertainty amid fear and unemployment in face of crisis.

Published: 23rd March 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

A bus travels on a deserted AIIMS flyover as Delhiites, like the rest of the country, observed Janata Curfew on Sunday. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhiites woke up to a virtual standstill because of the self-imposed Janata curfew. Streets usually teeming with people were empty and quiet. 

“I’ve been living here for 25 years and have never seen the roads this empty. This is good in a way. We all require this kind of peace once in a while. But if this continues, then it will be difficult for me and my family to survive,” said Parsath, a  security guard at a commercial building in Pandav Nagar.

However, for Gramin Sewa driver Tan Singh, the prolonged lockdown meant no income in the coming days.

“The coronavirus did what riots and natural disasters could not. Never in my life have I seen this kind of silence on the roads of Delhi. Gramin Sewa services were suspended, but I did not expect people to implement the curfew this diligently, hence I brought out my vehicle,” Singh from Dilshad Garden told this newspaper.

When told about the revised relief amount by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Singh shared his scepticism about the AAP government’s initiative saying he had little hope for the relief helping people like him.

“Ration shops owners always look to make profits, hardly any benefits reach us poor people,” he stated.
The capital’s roads wore a deserted look as well with only Delhi Police patrol vehicles and a few DTC busses being spotted. “I was going to see my sister in Ghaziabad, but then I changed my mind midway. Right now I’m returning to Balabhgarh (Faridabad).

I could not find any public vehicle so I have decided to walk all the way,” said Arjun who works at a small eatery in ITO.

Later in the day,  the residents of Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi responded to the Prime Minister’s appeal and took to their balconies and rooftops to applaud the work of healthcare professionals fighting to contain the virus outbreak.

“The Janata curfew appears to have been successful... I have not spotted a single person outside since morning. At 5 pm, I joined the rest of the nation in celebrating the work of selfless healthcare workers who are fighting this outbreak to protect us,” said Tanmayee Ranjan, resident of Vaishali.

