Ayushman Bharat Yojana to be implemented in  Delhi, BJP attacks AAP govt for delaying scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday announced to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the national capital amid outbreak of coronavirus.



Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, while presenting the budget, said, “The Delhi government will implement the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Delhi in 2020-21 to provide health insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh per family every year.”



The Arvind Kejriwal government set aside Rs 50 crore to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Attacking the government for delaying the implementation of the scheme, Delhi BJP media head Pratyush Kanth said, “The Kejriwal government shouldn’t have waited for this calamity to strike for implementing the scheme.”