Coronavirus lockdown day 1: Chaos at Delhi-NCR borders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the first day of lockdown in the national capital, chaos was witnessed at several entry points of Delhi at Uttar Pradesh and Haryana borders despite prohibitory orders in force across the city and national capital region.However, most of the city’s residents remained indoors on a very few vehicles were seen plying on roads. Barricades were placed at borders to keep a tab on traffic movement between Delhi and its neighbouring states.



COVID-19 LIVE | India tally hits 475 as Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra report fresh cases

Only the vehicles exempted from the lockdown order, carrying essential commodities such as medicines, milk, and vegetables and staff of government departments providing essential services, were allowed to enter Delhi. Police officials at the borders asked travellers to return if their responses were found dissatisfactory.



“We have only permitted vans carrying milk, vegetables, and medicines otherwise others are being asked to go back. Only those people are coming to railway stations and bus stations who are not aware of the suspension of trains and public transport buses,” said an official of Delhi Traffic Police, post at Anand Vihar border.

People purchase vegetable and fruits at a grocery store. (Photo | Parveen Negi & Anil Shakya, EPS )

No public transport such as buses, Metro, and trains was available but several people reached ISBTs and railways stations in the city to go back to their respective states. DTC buses operating on certain routes were overcrowded.“I had booked the ticket weeks ago. I know trains are not running but I came to check as I want to return to my native village. The government should have given some time to people like me to reach their respective destinations,” said Surender Kumar, who had come to Nizamuddin Railway Station.

The markets and shops except grocery stores, vegetable outlets, milk booths, pharmacies and stalls selling daily necessities were open and residents didn’t complaint of shortage.

“Grocery shops were open in our locality and vegetables vendors also visited our area. So far, there is no shortage of supply of milk,” said Pawan Malhotra, a resident of south Delhi.With the corona virus cases rising in the city and other states, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a lockdown from Monday till March 31.The city government has also ordered hospital authorities to provide transport facilities to medical staff during the lockdown.