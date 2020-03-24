District Magistrates mark houses of international travellers in Delhi with stickers

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the orders of the Delhi government, offices of 11 district magistrates have started identifying houses where residents with recent international travel history are living.



“Stickers are being put on these houses where people have been home quarantined, there are certain purposes for it. People are to be identified and the stickers are for so that other locals don’t step inside the houses. However, this does not mean they are corona infected, there remains a probability,” said Nidhi Srivastava, DC Central, Delhi to the reporter.

The DC further noted that the waste from these identified houses will be treated as bio waste by MCD and collected and disposed accordingly. As per state health department, there have been approximately 35,000 foreign-returned persons have been staying in Delhi since March 1 and all District Magistrates have been directed to undertake a thorough verification exercise through their surveillance teams and ensure that all the aforesaid persons remain in home quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days.



“It will now be seen how long these residents been staying in Delhi and whether the period of 14 days is over and tested negative,” she added.