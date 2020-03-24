STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In tourism push, Delhi to be re-branded

In his budget speech, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said though the possibilities and resources are available within Delhi to become the country’s tourism capital.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:16 AM

An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday proposed to launch a ‘Branding Delhi’ scheme for transforming the national capital into India’s tourism capital and bring more visitors to the city. Presenting Delhi budget for 2020-21, Sisodia, also the finance minister, pledged Rs 100 crore to this end.

In his budget speech, Sisodia said though the possibilities and resources are available within Delhi to become the country’s tourism capital, the tourists spend less time in the city due to lack of branding and information. This is why the government has planned to brand the city, he said.

“Most tourists take Delhi as a transit point. They spend, on an average, one day in Delhi whereas in cities such as London, Singapore and Tokyo, a tourist spends an average of 3 days. Delhi government has planned to brand the city in a way so that visitors spend at least two days here,” he said. He said the move would create new jobs and opportunities for economic growth.

“Under this scheme, Delhi tourism will be re-branded and introduced top tourist destination in the country. Every domestic and foreign tourist coming to Delhi, whether by train or a flight, will be motivated to know Delhi and visit the city,” he said. The deputy CM further informed that the government will start a new festival called ‘Purvanchal Utsav’ from next year. It will be on the lines of ‘Delhi Ki Diwali’, an initiative to celebrate Diwali in an environment-friendly manner without bursting firecrackers.

