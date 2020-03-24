No new COVID-19 case in Delhi in last 24 hours, says Arvind Kejriwal

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that no new case of coronavirus has come to light in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

"No new coronavirus case in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Five people have recovered after the treatment. But this is not the time to be happy. Now the biggest challenge is not to let the situation go out of control. For this, we all need your support," he said on Twitter.



In India, there are 446 active COVID-19 cases, while 36 have been cured, informed Health Ministry.

So far, ten people have lost their lives to the disease.