No new COVID-19 case in Delhi in last 40 hours, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Construction workers will get Rs 5,000 each in monetary relief, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, adding that there was no new COVID-19 case in the last 40 hours in Delhi.

The national capital, however, reported its second COVID-19 death in late evening.



Kejriwal also announced a five-member team of health experts who would draw an action plan for the administration, if Delhi enters Stage 3 of the pandemic. The panel will file its report to the chief minister in 24 hours.



“We have not seen any new patient in Delhi in last 40 hours, but we have to go a long way in this fight and prepare for it. Due to lockdown and curfew, the people may be facing difficulties. We are trying to reduce some of those problems. The government will provide Rs 5,000 to daily wagers involved in the construction sector,” Kejriwal said.

According to government sources, the money will be transferred to workers registered with the Construction Workers Welfare Board Fund. The chief minister lauded ordinary citizens for their concerted efforts in the wake of the pandemic.



“I would like to thank many people, especially landlords who have delayed collecting rent. We all should come out and try to help our neighbours, if they are hungry. The government has arranged for food at shelters for free. Anyone who doesn’t have food to eat, can go there

The people have to change their mindset about those working in health and aviation sectors, he said. “We are seeing incidents where nurses and pilots are being targeted and told to leave just because they work in a hospital attending corona patients. This attitude is not right… It should stop immediately. We all came out in large numbers to applaud them on Sunday but now we are doing such deplorable acts,” he asserted.



In a late evening order, the government directed DCPs, district magistrates, zonal deputy commissioners of municipal corporations to take strict penal action against house owners who force doctors, paramedical staff, healthcare personnel to vacate their rented properties.

Send homeless, hungry to nearest shelter: Kejriwal



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said due to curfew, a number of people were not able to get food, and urged the public to send such people to the nearest shelters of Delhi Government, where food was arranged. In a tweet in Hindi, he shared the list and address of 234 shelters across the city and also their map locations for people to trace the nearest shelter.



According to the data from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the night occupancy in the 234 shelters on March 15 was 8,084. Over 10,000 people are eating at the shelters as of Tuesday, according to the data from DUSIB which operates and manages the shelters on a 24-hour basis. As many as 9,000 are staying in the facilities.