On janata curfew day, slight relief from toxic air

PM Narendra Modi had appealed to the people to stay indoors as part of Janata curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday. 

Published: 24th March 2020 07:27 AM

Man wearing protective mask in New Delhi.

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day of complete lockdown on Sunday in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, some of the most polluted stretches in the national capital saw major pollutants — PM 2.5, PM 10 fall to its lowest levels during the day.The air quality index (AQI) level settled in the good and moderate categories from the usual unhealthy to very unhealthy categories in various part of the city.

PM Narendra Modi had appealed to the people to stay indoors as part of Janata curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday. The call saw countrywide adherence with people restricting their movements.The voluntary restriction brought some respite to people from pollution. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the level of PM 10, PM 2.5, nitrogen oxide and ozone among others saw a sharp decrease. 

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of the city stood at 124 (from 4 pm from on March 22 to 4 pm on March 23).Exposure to high levels of PM 10 and PM 2.5 can lead to coughing, wheezing, asthma attacks, bronchitis, high blood pressure, heart attack, strokes and even premature death.The stark difference in pollution level was seen at polluted stretches like ITO crossing and Anand Vihar area. 

At the ITO crossing, PM 10 level came down to 23 micrograms per cubic meter of air between 2-3 pm and PM 2.5 also came down to 23 micrograms per cubic meter of air between 8-9 am. The average level of PM 10 and PM 2.5 at the ITO was at 112.92 and 76.73 respectively about 10 days back.Similarly, at Anand Vihar PM 10 and PM 2.5 level was 70 micrograms per cubic meter and 38 micrograms per cubic meter respectively between 6-7 pm compared to a 24 average of 273 (PM 10) and 109.36 (PM 2.5) just a day back.

