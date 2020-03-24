Send homeless, hungry to nearest shelter: Arvind Kejriwal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said due to Curfew, a number of people were not able to get food, and urged the public to send such people to the nearest shelters of Delhi Government, where food was arranged.

In a tweet in Hindi, he shared the list and address of 234 shelters across the city and also their map locations for people to trace the nearest shelter.

"I have come to know that some people are not getting food due to curfew. If you are in contact with someone who is looking for food and support, then send them to the nearest Shelter of Delhi Government, food has been arranged there," Kejriwal said.

Delhi has been under lockdown since Monday as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.