No sale of malaria, HIV drugs without prescription, announces Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has asked druggist and chemist shops in the state to not sell hydroxychloroquinolones (HCQS), chloroquine, Lopinavir/Ritonavir and related products to anyone without medical prescription.



“It has been observed that some of the consumers/public is buying the above medicines for prophylactic use. In reference to this, you are advised to kindly direct your members not to sell the Hydroxychloroquinolones (HCQS), chloroquine, Lopinavir/Ritonavir and related products to anyone without the prescription of a ‘Registered Medical Practitioner’ having MD General Medicine Degree/Pulmonogist,” said a letter addressed to the All Chemist Association of Delhi, written by the drugs control department.



COVID-19 LIVE | 21-day lockdown starts, flight carrying Indian passengers lands in Delhi

As per the letter, it has been instructed that all the chemists and druggists are to strictly adhere to the above instructions as per the provisions of Drugs and cosmetic Act, 1940 and Rules made there-under and any deviation in this regard by any of the medical stores will be viewed seriously and stringent action as per Drugs and Cosmetics Rules will be initiated against them.

The National Task Force for COVID-19 constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday recommended the use of anti-malaria drug hydroxy-chloroquine to treat the COVID-19 disease in high-risk cases albeit with utmost precaution. Chloroquine became the most sought after medicine after reports emerged about its effectiveness against coronavirus.

Daily wagers seek help, post videos on social media



Amid the nationwide lockdown, the condition of daily wagers seems to have turned pathetic with many posting their videos of distress on social media.In a video posted on Facebook, daily wagers, including handcart-pullers, appealed for help. “We don’t have anything to eat. I appeal the Delhi government and the Bharat sarkar for help,” one of them said.