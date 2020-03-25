STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

What will next three weeks look like? Here's a lowdown on lockdown

The Act calls for the establishment of National Disaster Management Authority with the Prime Minister of India as chairperson.

Published: 25th March 2020 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Police check commuters in New Delhi during the lockdown. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued guidelines for implementation of the countrywide strict shut down for the next 21 days to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The government released a complete list of establishments that will be shut and specified “essential services” such as healthcare, public utilities, police and media that will operate during the lockdown.

The government invoked special powers under section 6 (2) (i) of the National Disaster Management Act to ensure that all states and UTs follow the Centre’s directive on the shutdown uniformly, saying “stringent” actions” were the need of the hour. The implementation of the lockdown will be monitored by MHA on a daily basis, the government said.

The Act calls for the establishment of National Disaster Management Authority with the Prime Minister of India as chairperson. The NDMA is responsible for “laying down the policies, plans and guidelines for disaster management” and to ensure “timely and effective response to the disaster”. Principal secretary Nipendra Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla spoke to state chief secretaries and DGPs to chalk out the functional aspect of the lockdown. 

To implement the measures, the district magistrate will deploy executive magistrates as “Incident Commanders” in respective local jurisdictions and people violating the instructions will be liable for punishment under various provisions of the Disaster Management Act and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code—which entails a punishment of up to two years and six months respectively. 

Not letting government employees do their duties, raising a false claim for assistance, misappropriation of money or materials to be used for relief, circulating a false alarm will be punished under the 
provisions. Public servants, government departments and companies will also be liable for wrongdoings during the lockdown.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown coronavirus in India
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp