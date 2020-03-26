STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After a gap of 48 hours, Delhi records five new coronavirus positive cases; total count now 36

After a gap of two days, the national capital registered five new COVID-19 cases.

Published: 26th March 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Customers stand in chalk drawn loops to maintain safe distance during purchases. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

“In the last 24 hours five new cases have been reported in Delhi… This takes the total to 35 cases in Delhi. We all have to work together to stop the spread. Everyone should strictly follow lockdown orders. The government is here to help people out with essential items,” said CM Kejriwal during a press conference.

COVID-19 LIVE | Death toll reaches 15 in India, eight new cases in Tamil Nadu

As of March 25, there are a total of 151 suspects admitted in both centre and state-run hospitals in the national capital. Among the five new cases, two had recently travelled back from abroad, while the three others got it from coming in close contact with them. Of these five, two are male while three are female. One is a teenager and is the youngest COVID-19 positive case in the Delhi. While one patient is admitted at Medanta hospital, two are kept in GTB Hospital, one in Safdarjung and one in Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital.

Confusion had emerged on Tuesday regarding the death of a patient at JSSH. While the Central Health Ministry had updated the tally, no confirmation was received from the state government. On Wednesday, the tally was again changed to one.The Union Ministry later clarified in the evening that it was assumed the patient who had died, was positive but in the subsequent test the sample tested negative.

Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
