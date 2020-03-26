STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CBI court sentences former junior engineer to four years rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

The complainant had alleged that Kumar demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 for preparing two bills with regard to works relating to the slaughter house and poultry market in Ghazipur. 

Published: 26th March 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters.

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A special CBI court on Wednesday sentenced a former junior engineer of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board to four years rigourous imprisonment while fining him RS 35,000 in a bribery case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against then junior engineer (civil) of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board Ashok Kumar based on a complaint filed on August 10, 2015. 

The complainant had alleged that Kumar demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 for preparing two bills with regard to works relating to the slaughter house and poultry market in Ghazipur.  The Ghazipur poultry and meat markets is one of the biggest wholesale markets in the city.

Based on the complaint, the agency laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000. Subsequent investigation in the case was undertaken and a chargesheet was filed in the Special Central Bureau of Investigation  court at Rouse Avenue on January 2, 2016 against the junior engineer.

The official has been charged under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The trial court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to four years rigourous imprisonment while imposing a fine of s R35,000.

“The Special Judge, has sentenced Ashok Kumar,  to undergo four years rigorous imprisonment,” said CBI spokesperson R K Gaur.

Caught in a trap

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting a Rs 25,000 for preparing two bills with regard to works relating to the Ghazipur slaughter house and poultry market. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp