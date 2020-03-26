CBI court sentences former junior engineer to four years rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A special CBI court on Wednesday sentenced a former junior engineer of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board to four years rigourous imprisonment while fining him RS 35,000 in a bribery case.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against then junior engineer (civil) of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board Ashok Kumar based on a complaint filed on August 10, 2015.

The complainant had alleged that Kumar demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 for preparing two bills with regard to works relating to the slaughter house and poultry market in Ghazipur. The Ghazipur poultry and meat markets is one of the biggest wholesale markets in the city.

Based on the complaint, the agency laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000. Subsequent investigation in the case was undertaken and a chargesheet was filed in the Special Central Bureau of Investigation court at Rouse Avenue on January 2, 2016 against the junior engineer.

The official has been charged under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The trial court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to four years rigourous imprisonment while imposing a fine of s R35,000.



“The Special Judge, has sentenced Ashok Kumar, to undergo four years rigorous imprisonment,” said CBI spokesperson R K Gaur.

Caught in a trap



