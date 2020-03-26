STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Control room setup to monitor delivery of essential services in Delhi

The facility will also monitor the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period.

People stand in a queue outside a Mother dairy booth while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on Wednesday March 25 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Centre has set up a control room to monitor the status of transportation along with delivery of goods, manufacturing and essential commodities to the public.

Accordingly, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has set up the control room to monitor on "real time" basis the status of delivery.

"In the event of any manufacturing, transporter, distributor, wholesaler or e-commerce companies facing ground level difficulties in transport and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, the same may be informed to this Department...," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

This department can be approached at its New Delhi number 23062487.

Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
