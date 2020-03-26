STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Life term for rapist father upheld by Delhi High Court

The high court dismissed the man’s appeal challenging his conviction and the sentence awarded to him for raping his the then 18-year-old daughter in 2017.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has upheld the life term awarded to a man by a trial court for raping his daughter, saying the offence was even more “horrendous and despicable” as it was committed by the one who is viewed as a “protector” of her dignity and honour.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said when sanctity of a father-daughter relationship is ravaged “in such a sordid manner” it “shocks the human conscience” as the protector has become the violator.

“The father is considered to be the protector and refuge of his own daughter... No doubt that the offence of rape is grave by its very nature but it is more horrendous and despicable when the perpetrator of the crime is one’s own father. It shocks human conscience when the sanctity of father and daughter relationship is ravaged in such a sordid manner and the protector becomes the violator... It is the gravest sin, where the most pure relationship is shattered by an extreme pervert and shameful act,” the bench said.

The high court dismissed the man’s appeal challenging his conviction and the sentence awarded to him for raping his the then 18-year-old daughter in 2017.

The convict had also sought reduction of the sentence to 10 years on the ground that he was 56 years old, belongs to a extremely poor strata of society and has the responsibility of two unmarried sons who are totally dependent upon him. 

Delhi High Court
