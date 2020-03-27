Staff of DTC, cluster buses get masks, hand sanitisers for their services during coronavirus fight

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government has provided masks and hand sanitisers to the staff of public transport buses that are serving as the lifeline of the city during the lockdown by transporting people associated with essential services.

Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday said the drivers, conductors and marshals in all the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses were provided with masks and hand sanitisers.

"All DTC and Cluster Bus Drivers, Conductors and Marshals have been provided with Mask and Hand Sanitisers. I am proud of you all. Doing a wonderful job in these difficult times by transporting people involved in essential services," he said in a tweet.

Barring the over-6,000 DTC and cluster buses, all other modes of transport, including Delhi Metro trains, taxis, autorickshaws and e-rickshaws, have been taken off the road due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lauded the personnel involved in providing essential services, saying their safety is very important.

"Am so proud of all Delhiites who are providing essential services during the lockdown. Their safety is very important for us," he wrote while re-tweeting Gahlot's tweet.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had announced a lockdown till March 31, banning all modes of public transport except 25 per cent of the DTC and cluster buses for ferrying people associated with essential services.

However, the number was increased to 50 per cent of the fleet size due to crowding and problems faced because of the lesser number of buses.