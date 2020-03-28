As capital on coronavirus lockdown mode, Kejriwal government to feed four lakh people daily

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the AAP government is making arrangements to serve food to around four lakh people on a daily basis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted.



Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal informed that a five-member panel of doctors, headed by S K Sarin, had submitted its report, prescribing the standard operating procedure for dealing with a situation involving 100, 500 and up to 1,000 new coronavirus patients per day.

Sarin is the head of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). “We are removing shortcomings and making preparations to deal with a situation of up to 1,000 coronavirus cases per day,” he said. The capital has so far reported 40 coronavirus cases out of which 29 contracted the infection during foreign travel and infected others on their return, Kejriwal said.



The chief minister assured people that medical staff were ready to tackle the situation even if the cases go up at a rate of 100 per day, and there was adequate medicines and testing kits. He said he hopes that the number of cases would come down soon. Talking about serving food to the homeless, the CM said that besides 224 night-shelters, 325 government schools will also distribute food, including lunch and dinner, among the poor and homeless people.

He added that the Delhi government will also take care of the people from other states living in Delhi, citing appeals by the chief ministers of several states, including Jharkhand and West Bengal.



“I have also instructed the MLAs to ensure that no one in their constituency suffers from hunger. They should collaborate with society and provide food to all,’ Kejriwal said.The CM said that his government is mainly focusing on the night shelters and is expecting that the number of people getting the food will increase in the coming days, most likely from 20,000 per day to 2,00,000 per day. The state government has also instructed schools to distribute food to the homeless.