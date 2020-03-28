STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

As capital on coronavirus lockdown mode, Kejriwal government to feed four lakh people daily

The chief minister assured people that medical staff were ready to tackle the situation even if the cases go up at a rate of 100 per day, and there was adequate medicines and testing kits.

Published: 28th March 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police officers serve food to homeless people and daily wage labourers in Khari Baoli during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the AAP government is making arrangements to serve food to around four lakh people on a daily basis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted. 

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal informed that a five-member panel of doctors, headed by S K Sarin, had submitted its report, prescribing the standard operating procedure for dealing with a situation involving 100, 500 and up to 1,000 new coronavirus patients per day.

Sarin is the head of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). “We are removing shortcomings and making preparations to deal with a situation of up to 1,000 coronavirus cases per day,” he said. The capital has so far reported 40 coronavirus cases out of which 29 contracted the infection during foreign travel and infected others on their return, Kejriwal said. 

COVID-19 LIVE | India tally nears 850 as Andhra, Tamil Nadu report fresh cases

The chief minister assured people that medical staff were ready to tackle the situation even if the cases go up at a rate of 100 per day, and there was adequate medicines and testing kits. He said he hopes that the number of cases would come down soon. Talking about serving food to the homeless, the CM said that besides 224 night-shelters, 325 government schools will also distribute food, including lunch and dinner, among the poor and homeless people.

He added that the Delhi government will also take care of the people from other states living in Delhi, citing appeals by the chief ministers of several states, including Jharkhand and West Bengal.

“I have also instructed the MLAs to ensure that no one in their constituency suffers from hunger. They should collaborate with society and provide food to all,’ Kejriwal said.The CM said that his government is mainly focusing on the night shelters and is expecting that the number of people getting the food will increase in the coming days, most likely from 20,000 per day to 2,00,000 per day. The state government has also instructed schools to distribute food to the homeless. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus outbreak AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp