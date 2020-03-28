STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi IGI airport’s unsung heroes toil to keep travellers safe

At a time, when almost everyone is following a nationwide lockdown, some unsung heroes are working round-the-clock to sanitise the Delhi airport.

Published: 28th March 2020

A worker wears a mask while cleaning handrail at IGI Airport. (Photo | Ashish Kataria, EPS)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The lockdown has come as an opportunity for Indira Gandhi International Airport to carry out an extensive sanitisation of all the terminal buildings for the first time since it became operational.
 
At a time, when almost everyone is following a nationwide lockdown, some unsung heroes are working round-the-clock to sanitise the Delhi airport. They are staying at the airport and in a way are leading a quarantined life, as they are not going back home to meet their families.

COVID-19 LIVE | India tally nears 850 as Andhra, Tamil Nadu report fresh cases

Though the airport is shut for commercial operations, these heroes are engaged in the extensive sanitisation of the places like the check-in area, counters, baggage belt, immigration counters, custom area and wash-rooms among others to maintain the hygiene standards within the terminal. Officials working at Delhi airport claimed that this is the first time an extensive sanitisation work has been undertaken by the airport since its inception.

Members of terminal operations team and facilitation team are also working at odd hours to facilitate the arrival and departure passengers of special flights within the terminal.Apart from this, they are also engaged in the distribution of food items and water to the arriving or departing passengers.

Moreover, the cityside team is managing the traffic outside the terminal to avoid any traffic congestion in and around the area. The Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting team (ARFF) is also vigilant and is ready to handle any crisis.

After international flights were suspended on March 22, as many as 10 evacuation flights have been operated by various countries, including India, to fly stranded Indians back home and take their citizens from here. The biggest aircraft used for evacuation was an Airbus 380, operated by Lufthansa, which flew around 500 German nationals to Frankfurt.

