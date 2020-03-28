STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi police offer food to poor, daily wagers as capital goes on coronavirus lockdown

Meanwhile, the West and South East district police distributed milk, medicines and food packets among poor families in Najafgarh, Kalindi Kunj and Sarita Vihar. 

Police trying to stop people entering in Delhi at Delhi-Ghaziabad border at NH24 area during the lockdown. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Going beyond the call of duty, deputy police commissioners (DCPs), station house officers (SHO), special staff and other Delhi Police officers on duty distributed food, water, groceries, wheat and rice to the homeless and needy across all the districts in the national capital on Friday.

The police officers, who carried out the exercise by pooling in money amongst them, said their efforts have motivated the general public to come forward to help the needy in the city.

“After the first day’s efforts to distribute food, we received overwhelming support from residents who came forward to offer floor, vegetables and other food items for the noble cause. Today, we distributed food to more than 250 underprivileged people in the south district,” said Vijay Kumar, DCP South. 

COVID-19 LIVE | India tally nears 850 as Andhra, Tamil Nadu report fresh cases

Kumar added that the police have also ramped up the awareness drives in the city.

“Around 30 labourers, originally from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, were found to be living on the side of a road in Lodhi Garden. Their construction contractor is tuck in Bihar, leaving them with no means of earning money. The group was planning on leaving for Bihar on foot. Keeping in view their conditions our, staff collected the funds to buy them food items including wheat, pulses, potato, onion, oil, gram flour and salt, which will sustain them for a week,” added DCP Kumar. 

“With the invaluable support of different NGOs, religious organisations and social workers, the individuals and families who were without food and other amenities were identified. They were provided with necessary provisions and assured that the assistance shall continue unabated in the area of every police station in West District,” said SHO Anil Sharma, Rajouri Garden, West Delhi.

