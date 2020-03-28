STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCR residents offer umbrellas to coronavirus warriors stuck in rain

Published: 28th March 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Police trying to stop people entering in Delhi at Delhi-Ghaziabad border at NH24 area during the lockdown. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While heading out to buy essential goods on Friday morning, Mahim Jain, saw a group of policemen struggling to cover themselves from the rain while keeping watch during the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Jain, who is the president of Jain Samaj in Vaishali, broadcasted a message on social media, seeking help umbrellas for the police officials. Soon, messages started pouring in with people confirming that they are ready to donate their umbrellas.

COVID-19 LIVE | India tally nears 850 as Andhra, Tamil Nadu report fresh cases

“I approached 32 families across Vaishali, Kaushambi and Indirapuram who volunteered to donate their umbrellas for police officials and then I went to police officials and handed them the umbrellas, thus saving them from the untimely rain,” Jain said.

Like many other social groups across the Delhi-NCR region, the Jain Samaj has also taken it upon themselves to distribute ration — rice, pulses and oil — to the daily wage workers around the area.”

We will hand out these to all those we see on the roads,” Jain added.

