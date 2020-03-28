STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No wage, no food: Delhi-NCR construction workers walk back home due to COVID-19 lockdown

Hundreds of housing projects are currently in the making in Noida and Greater Noida and the migrant workers, mostly from eastern UP and Bihar, are paid on a weekly basis.

Migrant workers on way back to UP wait for food in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: No money, no food and no place to spend nights. Such is the plight of thousands of construction workers in Noida and Greater Noida during the ongoing lockdown. Denied dues by their contractors, most of these construction workers are left with no option but to walk back to their native places, some as far as 300 to 500 kilometres away.

Ramesh, a 42-year-old construction worker in Greater Noida, said that he, along with several others, was engaged by a contractor at Vijaynagar in nearby Ghaziabad and they were paid on a weekly basis. “We did not get our wages last week.

COVID-19 LIVE | India tally nears 850 as Andhra, Tamil Nadu report fresh cases

We waited for two more days hoping that the contractor will pay, as it will help us return to our villages,” he said.Saying they have no money and little to eat, Ramesh said, “I have decided to walk back to my village — Barsoia in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh — along with my brother Rajesh and nephew Chhotu.”Asked if they could walk back 385km from Greater Noida, Rajesh said, “We have no other option but to go back. Hopefully, we’ll get some help from the police or the government on the way.”

He said several fellow workers from his native village have already left Greater Noida. He said all left on foot as there was no other way of commuting. Many were anxious to return to their children and left with no money or food.

ALSO  READ: Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi IGI airport’s unsung heroes toil to keep travellers safe

Shivnath, from Bachaoli Khurd village in Jhansi, said, “We are also going back, as there is no work here and our contractor isn’t paying our dues. My parents are old and have been urging us to come back at any cost.”Acting on reports of migrant workers leaving the district on foot, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration (covering Noida and Greater Noida) arranged public transport for over 600 such stranded people on Friday, officials said. More than a dozen UP state transport buses were arranged and stranded people, most migrant workers, including women and children, were picked up from the Yamuna Expressway between 12am and 3am on Friday, they added.

Hundreds of housing projects are currently in the making in Noida and Greater Noida and the migrant workers, mostly from eastern UP and Bihar, are engaged by contractors and are paid on a weekly basis.

They stay in groups in slums and villages near the construction sites.Several workers, hailing from Bihar and the hinterlands of UP — Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur, Aligarh, Gorakhpur and Azamgarh — have already left for home on foot, officials said, adding that food packets were arranged for them.Despite the lockdown, corona infections in the country have been growing alarmingly.

