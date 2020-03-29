STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre suspends two Delhi government officers, showcauses two others over 'lapses' during lockdown

The two officers who have been served with showcause notices are Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Land Buildings) and SDM (Seelampur).

Published: 29th March 2020 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Sunday suspended two senior Delhi government officers and issued show-cause notices to two others for dereliction of duty during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The officers prima facie failed to implement lockdown order issued by Centre, say officials. A Union Home Ministry spokesperson said the two officers, who were suspended with immediate effect, were the Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and Principal Secretary (Finance), who also holds the post of Divisional Commissioner.

The other two officers are the Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Land Buildings) and the SDM (Seelampur). The government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against these four officers for dereliction of duty regarding containment of Corona spread, the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the migrants in the city to stay put, calling it the “biggest patriotism” to make the 21-day countrywide lockdown a success. Kejriwal said the country has to fight the virus with “Arjuna’s vision”, totally focussed.

 “I saw pictures of thousands of people who were gathered yesterday. You should care about yourself and your family. Even if 2-3 people amongst the 1000 people are infected, you will expose your family and your villages to the risk of COVID-19. A lot of villages are not affected by the pandemic for now,” the chief minister said. Kejriwal said his government will open  schools and stadiums to shelter migrant workers.  He also urged the people to read  the holy Gita in such troubled times.

THOSE WHO FACED FLAK

Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and Principal Secretary (Finance) suspended with immediate notice

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Land Buildings) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (Seelampur) get showcause notice

The government officers were responsible to ensure strict compliance to the instructions issued by Chairperson of  National Executive Committee

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India lockdown delhi lockdown
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Curing coronavirus on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp