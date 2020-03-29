Centre suspends two Delhi government officers, showcauses two others over 'lapses' during lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Sunday suspended two senior Delhi government officers and issued show-cause notices to two others for dereliction of duty during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The officers prima facie failed to implement lockdown order issued by Centre, say officials. A Union Home Ministry spokesperson said the two officers, who were suspended with immediate effect, were the Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and Principal Secretary (Finance), who also holds the post of Divisional Commissioner.

The other two officers are the Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Land Buildings) and the SDM (Seelampur). The government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against these four officers for dereliction of duty regarding containment of Corona spread, the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the migrants in the city to stay put, calling it the “biggest patriotism” to make the 21-day countrywide lockdown a success. Kejriwal said the country has to fight the virus with “Arjuna’s vision”, totally focussed.

“I saw pictures of thousands of people who were gathered yesterday. You should care about yourself and your family. Even if 2-3 people amongst the 1000 people are infected, you will expose your family and your villages to the risk of COVID-19. A lot of villages are not affected by the pandemic for now,” the chief minister said. Kejriwal said his government will open schools and stadiums to shelter migrant workers. He also urged the people to read the holy Gita in such troubled times.

