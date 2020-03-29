STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's air quality improves to 'good' category amid lockdown

According to SAFAR, rainfall under the influence of western disturbances has contributed to AQI betterment along with reduced emissions.

Published: 29th March 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers walk to their native amid complete lockdown. (Photo| EPS/ Parveen Negi)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the 21-day lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus, the air quality in the national capital improved to a 'good' category on Sunday.

The overall Air Quality Index status stood at 47 with Particulate Matter 10 recorded at 47 and Particulate Matter 5 at 23, said System of Air Quality and Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The SAFAR model suggested that the AQI likely to marginally deteriorate to the lower end of the satisfactory category on March 30. Satisfactory to good AQI is likely on March 31.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has predicted strong surface winds during day time.

Comments

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp