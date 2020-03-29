STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire breaks out at furniture shop in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze after a call was received at 8.46 pm, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

Fire fighters try to control a fire at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi Sunday March 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a furniture shop in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday night but no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze after a call was received at 8.46 pm, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

The fire is under control and no one has been injured, he said.

The furniture shop is owned by Dilshad, Md Sabir and Naushad Ali.

They purchase and sell second-hand furniture, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

Around 400-500 people from the neighbourhood gathered at the spot as the fire broke out.

They were trying to douse the fire and save the furniture, he said.

The crowd was dispersed and the blaze was brought under control by the fire department, he added.

According to police, the shop owners suffered an estimated loss of Rs 4 lakh.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, they said.

Police had recently cleared a months-long sit-in against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register at Shaheen Bagh.

