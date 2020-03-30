STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After exodus, 1,500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home amid coronavirus lockdown

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said all the migrants who had arrived here have been sent to their native districts.

Published: 30th March 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers board buses to their villages in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad district administration has deployed 1,500 buses to take the migrant workers who had returned from Delhi and Bihar due to the coronavirus lockdown to their native districts where they will be checked for COVID-19 symptoms, a senior official said.

COVID-19 LIVE | 28 dead in India, positive cases cross 1100; Centre suspends four Delhi govt officials

“As many as 1,500 buses were pressed into service after sanitization.’ Around 2,000 workers had gathered at Laal Kuan this morning (Sunday).’ They were also facilitated to go back to their homes, that too without any cost,” he said.

Authorities of all those districts have been informed so that a medical checkup of the migrants may be conducted when they alight from the buses.’ Any person showing symptoms would be sent to hospital.

The Centre has ordered a 14-day quarantine of all migrant workers who travelled after violating the lockdown which has been imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said that they are taking extraordinary precautions so that no untoward incident may take place following the influx of people.           

