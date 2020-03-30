Coronavirus lockdown is 'bringing people together'

By Express News Service

We had pre-empted the scenario and dry runs with different teams were already initiated from March 16. We had set up processes where everyone got used to calendaring all the meetings and scheduling calls for team catch-ups. It also gave us a chance to check for any challenges the team would face if there was a lockdown.



We have tons of groups on slack, our messaging tool, and we also share fun photos, ideas, and a lot of work discussions happen there, making sure that even across teams, we get a chance to connect.

Every week, we host one activity such as a town hall or a virtual house party so that the entire office can participate and see each other.

I live with my husband, two daughters and my aunt. I schedule work during the day so that I can spend time with my daughters since they are not allowed to meet their friends or go outside to play. Once the work is over, we play board games or read books together. I am also speaking to my parents, sisters and extended family more frequently than before. My kids have learnt to use technology to their benefit. The elder one just got her own email ID and the younger one is using Alexa to connect with her friends. Our weekend get-togethers have moved to video conferencing.



This lockdown is bringing people together. A gentleman living in our building plays music from his balcony on speakers every day from 6.00 pm-7.00 pm and on our building’s WhatsApp group people can send him song requests. Every evening, our neighbours come out in their balconies to listen to music and dance. This helps us feel like we’re in it together and helps keep everyone’s spirits up. But, I love meeting and interacting with people, which is one thing I miss.

Since we are not allowed to step out of our homes, we have set up a system whereby daily needs and provisions are delivered to our doorstep. We have given leave to our house help. All the parcels coming home are left with the guard and are picked up only after a few hours. Still, we have made it a rule that whoever steps out to get the cartons, has to wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds. Self-quarantine has allowed me to complete the chores that were on my list since long. But Covid-19 has also changed many plans. My mother’s birthday celebrations were cancelled and a colleague’s wedding has been postponed. We were planning to take our daughters out for a spring break but now can’t. My family was planning on visiting India but had to put it on hold.

Did you do the thali bajao, taali bajao on March 22?



Yes. It felt amazing to be a part of it. The sheer number of people, who came out to acknowledge the hard work our healthcare providers, police, and delivery people are putting in, was amazing. The sounds instilled so much positivity in people.Gurugram-based Malika Sadani (37), Founder of The Moms Co., spoke to Nikita Sharma