'COVID-19 Preparedness Document': AIIMS issues safety norms for staff, hostel residents

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi has issued a preparedness document to address the cases of novel Coronavirus in the country. The document called ‘COVID-19 Preparedness Document’, which was issued on March 27, is meant for circulation within the hospital.



The document, however, is dynamic and may be modified as per the progression of the disease in India and when more data was available regarding epidemiology, transmission, and treatment.



COVID-19 LIVE | 28 dead in India, positive cases cross 1100; Centre suspends four Delhi govt officials

According to the document, all symptomatic individuals, who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 days, all symptomatic contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases, all symptomatic healthcare personnel, asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case fall in the category of suspected novel coronavirus case and should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 after contact.



According to the document the disinfection of high touch surfaces like doorknobs, telephone, call bells, bed rails, stair rails, light switches, wall areas around the toilet should be done every three to four hours while at low-touch surfaces such as walls, mirrors, mopping should be done at least once daily.



The document also advised precautions to be taken by the hostel residents at the AIIMS, according to which, the residents are to stay alone in separate rooms till 14 days after their duties in corona unit are over, not to travel outside or within the country unless absolutely indicated.

The institute also warned the residents to only order food from the canteen to their room, daily clothes used by the residents to be washed and not to be given to laundry and proper hygiene of the toilets. With agency inputs

