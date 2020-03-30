STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt to promote students till class 8 sans exams, start online classes for class 12

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said exams of up to class 8 could not be held due to the recent violence in northeast Delhi which was followed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 30th March 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (EPS | Anil shakya)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (EPS | Anil shakya)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday announced that students from nursery to class 8 will be promoted to the next class in the national capital.

In a joint digital press conference with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia said the students of government schools will be promoted under the 'no detention policy'.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said exams of up to class 8 could not be held due to the recent violence in northeast Delhi which was followed by the coronavirus pandemic. The government has also decided to start online classes for the students of class 12, he said.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Kejriwal said that the strict patrolling on Delhi's borders has been initiated to prevent movement of migrant workers in Delhi during the lockdown period.

He said an alarming situation had arisen after a large number of people gathered in Kaushambi, bordering Anand Vihar, over rumours that buses were stationed there to take migrant workers to their home states.

The situation has now been brought under control, he said.

The CM said that some people were still trying to enter Delhi but patrolling has been intensified in border areas of the city. He said that police and civil administration officers have been directed to ensure that people do not come out on the roads.

He also said that the government is working to provide ration to the needy who do not have ration cards. He warned of strict punishment to fair price shop owners if they were caught in any malpractices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp