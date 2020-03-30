Delhi govt to promote students till class 8 sans exams, start online classes for class 12

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday announced that students from nursery to class 8 will be promoted to the next class in the national capital.

In a joint digital press conference with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia said the students of government schools will be promoted under the 'no detention policy'.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said exams of up to class 8 could not be held due to the recent violence in northeast Delhi which was followed by the coronavirus pandemic. The government has also decided to start online classes for the students of class 12, he said.

Kejriwal said that the strict patrolling on Delhi's borders has been initiated to prevent movement of migrant workers in Delhi during the lockdown period.

He said an alarming situation had arisen after a large number of people gathered in Kaushambi, bordering Anand Vihar, over rumours that buses were stationed there to take migrant workers to their home states.

The situation has now been brought under control, he said.

The CM said that some people were still trying to enter Delhi but patrolling has been intensified in border areas of the city. He said that police and civil administration officers have been directed to ensure that people do not come out on the roads.

He also said that the government is working to provide ration to the needy who do not have ration cards. He warned of strict punishment to fair price shop owners if they were caught in any malpractices.