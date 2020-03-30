Delhi's meat, poultry stock depleting fast amid coronavirus lockdown

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supply of meat, poultry, and fish have been hit hard in Delhi due to the closure of the city’s only slaughterhouse at Ghazipur and restrictions imposed on vehicular movement due to the coronavirus outbreak. Traders and retailers said prohibitory orders had impacted arrival of livestock, poultry, fish and if the issues are not addressed by state governments, acute shortage of poultry is imminent in Delhi as existing stock will dry up in a day or two.



UP, Haryana and Rajasthan are major suppliers for meat to Delhi while fish arrives from southern states. “Due to a shortage, rates of mutton have also gone up. If one manages to buy animal meat, they face a lot of trouble to ferry it to the market or the shop. The slaughterhouse at Ghazipur is closed hence goat or buffalo meat is not available,” said Akram Qureshi, an old Delhi trader.

The average price of mutton was Rs 580 per kg before the lockdown. The price of meat has now risen to Rs 750 per kg according to consumers and retailers. At present, the price of chicken ranges between Rs 80 and Rs 100. “Presently, poultry is coming from Haryana. We have been told that farmers have stopped production. If this continues, chicken meat may also become unavailable. Police are forcing us to shut shop, though the sale of meat falls under essential service category, which is allowed as per the rules,” said Mohammed Arshad, a shopowner in east Delhi.

Nasir Alvi, president of Ghazipur Fish and Chicken Market, said that supplier are scared because of the ‘extra’ vigil by the police at checkpoints. “At Ghazipur market, about 100-120 trucks full of poultry would arrive daily, which is, at present, just 10 to 12 trucks,” he said.