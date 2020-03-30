STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Internet speed, connectivity emerging as challenges in holding online classes: DU professors

The Delhi University had issued a circular on March 12, postponing internal exams for undergraduate or postgraduate programmes till March 31.

Published: 30th March 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Slow internet speed and connectivity are emerging as issues before the Delhi University professors, who are conducting online classes for thousands of students in the wake of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

From Skype to Whatsapp to Zoom app, professors and students are using all types of digital platforms to save a college year and continue with studies, albeit remotely.

The Delhi University had issued a circular on March 12, postponing internal exams for undergraduate or postgraduate programmes till March 31.

It also suspended classes and cancelled all functions in view of coronavirus threat.

"To maintain continuity in the teaching-learning process in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes study material shall be made available on a weekly basis on the website by the respective teachers of all departments/colleges /centres," the university had said.

The varsity has about two lakh students and around 9,500 faculty members.

Professors also feel that given the current situation, the semester is likely to be extended since many students are missing out on classes.

"Some of my colleagues are taking classes through Skype and other online apps. Library has sent links to both students and teachers to connect online. We are trying our best and teachers are using three-four different apps. People who have left for villages are not able to join in but there are considerable number of students who are joining in," said Prof Raj Kumar, head of DU's English department.

Prof Nandita Narain of St Stephen's College said the teachers are using Google classroom, and also uploaded old recorded lectures on Youtube.

"Everything is going on informally. Many students do not have net access but we are trying (our best)," she said.

The threat of COVID-19 has also resulted in a double whammy for the students, who cannot go to internet cafes to access faster internet speeds.

In Science streams, practicals are necessary and there is a possibility that the varsity might have to extend the semester.

"Due to the semester system, we have exams twice a year which restricts us in case time is lost. In the annual system, there used to be a scope to cover syllabus. Even during 1984 anti-Sikh riots, universities were closed but we were able to make it up since we used to follow the annual mode of exams," she said.

Prof Rajib Ray, president of Delhi University Teachers' Association said the current semester will end in April but a considerable amount of time has been lost, and added that it is a crucial semester as final year students apply for admission to masters after this.

"Teachers are using whatsapp groups and online classes to reach students but not everyone is reaching everyone. We have written to the vice-chancellor for extension of this semester," he said.

According to Prof Rajesh Jha, DU has students from different social strata and not every student has access to a laptop or an internet connection.

"There are many students who come from resettlement colonies or who stay in a single room with many other family members. It is not possible for such students to attend online classes," he said, adding the university has 60 per cent ad-hoc teachers, many of whom also do not stay in the best of conditions, making the online mode of teaching difficult.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi University Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown India Lockdown
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp