Check pass, ID before passengers board buses: AAP government tells DTC to check migrant exodus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after thousands of migrant workers walked to their hometowns amid a strict lockdown by the Centre, the Delhi government has ordered the transport department to strictly discourage and prevent any movement of passengers, including migrant workers and daily wagers in Delhi.

The regional and depot managers have been asked to ensure that all buses have a “for staff of essential services only and on government duty” sticker on the left windscreen. The buses should also not display the route number or destination, reads the order issued on Sunday.

“Only 50 per cent of buses should be plied for essential service providers... The conductors should allow people to board only after they show the duty pass issued by the designated authority and their identity card,” the order said.



COVID-19 LIVE | India death toll reaches 42 as five die in Telangana, positive cases touch 1300

The development comes after two Delhi Government officers were suspended and two given show-cause notices by the Centre.

The central government took the action against the four for dereliction of duty as they “failed to ensure public health and safety” during the lockdown restrictions to combat COVID-19.Three of them were senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and the fourth from Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Service (DANICS).

The move comes after thousands of migrant labourers and daily wagers thronged the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Saturday in the hope of reaching homes in far-flung areas on Day 4 of the 21-day lockdown. The state government has order criminal action, under IPC Section 188, against anyone found non-complaint to the directions on the roads.