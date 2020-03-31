STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: All students till Class VIII to be promoted, says Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia

As per the plan, teachers will be sending SMS and IVR alerts regarding activities to be undertaken by the students each day.

Published: 31st March 2020

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to promote all students from nursery to Class VIII under the no-detention policy, amid the ongoing lockdown. In a joint digital press conference with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia said online classes for the students of Classes X and XII will begin from April.

As per the plan, teachers will be sending SMS and IVR alerts regarding activities to be undertaken by the students each day. The students will also record the activities in their notebooks, in the form of a project. After the schools reopen, they will be assessed and graded on their work.

“Our challenge is to proceed with the Class XII students since they will be sitting for their board exams next year. Two online classes will be conducted for them daily. The students will have to register themselves through an online portal, and its link will be circulated via SMS. The students will also be paid for their data package to attend the online class. This system will start operating from the first week of April for Class XII and will start operating in the next few weeks for Class X. We are also trying for a TV broadcast of the classes” said Sisodia.

The Delhi government also stated that security has been tightened across borders in order to stop mass scale movement of public, which was witnessed last week. “Many people had gathered in Kaushambi on Friday and Saturday in the wake of rumours that buses had been arranged to take them to their villages. The situation had turned alarming, but it has been brought under control,” said Kejriwal.

The chief minister further added that any fair price owner distributing ration engaging in unlawful activities in the national capital will face strict punishment.

“I want to appeal to all the ration shop owners, please do not engage in unlawful activities. If you do, you would have to bear the consequences of it,” said the chief minister.

