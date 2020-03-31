STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police uses drones to monitor public movement amid coronavirus lockdown

Delhi Police had also issued WhatsApp numbers for newspaper hawkers so that they can get their movement pass (curfew pass) made from their homes.

Police and CRPF peronnel halt drivers at Delhi-Noida border. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From using drones to keep a watch on people’s movement to announcing the dos and the don’ts during the lockdown, the Delhi Police is leaving no stone unturned to check the spread of the deadly virus.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi, Vijay Kumar, “Patrolling is being conducted in all the areas and police stations to stop people’s movement unnecessarily for non-essential services.”

The police has also urged house owners not to force tenants to vacate and also to waive off the rent, if need be. “Any house owner found forcing the tenants to vacate their houses and creating any kind of troubles to the tenants will be punished. Tenants can also call in the helpline number or file complaint with the police. Immediate action will be taken then,” it said.

COVID-19 LIVE | India death toll reaches 42 as five die in Telangana, positive cases touch 1300

“To reduce people’s movement, drones are also being utilised for surveillance purposes in south Delhi. We have also urged the Resident Welfare Associations to explain the people and follow the steps during the lockdown. Further, permanent markings at ration shop, grocery markets, mother dairy, ATM and in other essential items stores have been marked for social distancing,” added the DCP.

The police had received 1,700 calls on Thursday on their 24-hour helpline dedicated to addressing queries related to the 21-day lockdown and some of the callers complained to them that they were running out of essential commodities and sought passes to commute, officials said.

