Feeding the poor during coronavirus pandemic

By Express News Service

As part of its CSR activity during lockdown, real estate group Raheja Developers distributed ration and other essential items to families living at their Anand Parbat transit camp. The group is currently undertaking its first slum redevelopment project under PPP (public-private partnership) mode with DDA at Kathputli Colony near Shadipur.

“During this global pandemic, it is our responsibility to help the poor and needy so that they do not face the problem of hunger or get affected by the virus. Besides taking care of food needs, we are also working to create teams for sanitisation and fumigation to check the spread of disease,” said Naveen Raheja, Managing Director, Raheja Developers.