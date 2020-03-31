Finding sunny side up during coronavirus pandemic

Shantanu David By

Not Rocket Science



For Dr Daniel Reardon, an Australian astrophysicist, the path to the Emergency Room was paved with good intentions. The Melbourne-based scientist and researcher was trying to do his bit by inventing a magnetic necklace that would activate an alarm when wearers brought their hand near their face, to prevent them from touching it. While Reardon was tinkering with his would-be creation, the magnets got stuck up his nose, forcing him to seek medical attention, especially after he tried to unsuccessfully remove them himself, using pliers. Ouch. “I clipped them to my earlobes and then clipped them to my nostril and things went downhill pretty quickly when I clipped the magnets to my other nostril,” Reardon told Guardian Australia, adding “My partner took me to the hospital that she works in because she wanted all her colleagues to laugh at me. The doctors thought it was quite funny, making comments like, ‘’this is an injury due to self-isolation and boredom.” Double ouch.

Some Good News



After a week of being shut in, we’re more in the mood for something positive than positively weird, and wouldn’t you know it? That’s just what John Krasinski delivered. The actor-director known for work as varied as the US version of The Office, Amazon’s Jack Ryan, and horror masterpiece A Quiet Place (which he also wrote and directed) is confined indoors like so many other people in the world, and decided to spend the time spreading some cheer. He’s launched Some Good News, a news website and YouTube channel devoted to well, good news. The first of what we hope are many episodes of the show dropped on YouTube on Monday, and saw Krasinski talk about positive news stories from around the world, re-unite with his The Office co-star Steve Carell for a trip down memory lane as the show celebrates its 15th anniversary this week, and even interview a teen cancer survivor who just completed her final round of chemotherapy and was welcomed back home by her entire neighbourhood (with everyone maintaining the appropriate sanctioned distance) in a clip that has gone viral. We don’t know about you, but seeing Jim and Michael sharing screen space again definitely chased away our blues for a bit.

Cheers for Beer



Even as people everywhere are under stress and duress due to all of life’s new complications thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak, our furry companions are also in a kerfuffle. Animal shelters around the world are shutting down for the time being, leading to droves of abandoned pets that have nowhere to go. While several well-meaning individuals and organisations are trying to exhort people to open their homes to these poor puppers, even if temporarily until the world returns to normal again, the Midwest Animal Rescue in the US state of Minnesota has partnered with a company for a deal that’ll definitely perk up many years.



The animal shelter has partnered with American beer company Busch in order to reward potential pet parents with a three months supply of free beer. The company posted a link to the shelter’s website on its official Twitter handle, writing, “Everyone could use a companion for the couch right now. So if you foster (or adopt) a dog from Midwest Animal Rescue, we’ll give you three months’ worth of Busch to enjoy by their side.” Maybe Friendicoes should consider tying up with Bira?