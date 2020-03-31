STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Households of Delhi's Azad Market provide food to those stranded during COVID-19 lockdown

Given the demand of locals, Helping Hands Research Association has also set up a clinic, where people are being provided free consultation and medical advice.

Published: 31st March 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Helping Hands Research Association is committed to help the needy. (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While several social and religious organisations are making efforts to provide food to homeless, daily wagers and needy, about 50-odd households in Azad Market area have also taken a pledge to feed at least one destitute daily until the lockdown is revoked in the national capital.

These samaritans send a one-time meal sufficient for a person every day to a ‘Roti Bank’ set up by a local NGO — Helping Hands Research Association (HHRA) based out of Sheesh Mahal, a locality in Azad Market, which identifies persons in need and distributes food among them.“We appealed to residents of our area to cook extra food at home for a person. About 50-60 families send a food packet to use daily, which is given to people struggling to earn right now,” said Suleman, head of HHRA.

COVID-19 LIVE | India death toll reaches 42 as five die in Telangana, positive cases touch 1300

Suleman (43), with three other associates—Mohammad Mehtab, Mohammad Mian, and Mehtab Anjum (all in their mid-40s), have been providing three meals including breakfast to about 1,000 individuals, mostly casual labours and homeless, daily.The association has engaged a cook to prepare food as donors mostly provide raw materials — rice, sugar, and cereals.

“There are about 50 families, who don’t accept food in public due to social stigma so the association ensures door-step delivery of food packets. We initially distributed food on Sunday during Janata Curfew however we decided to continue as the 21-day lockdown was announced later. Around 10-12 volunteers (local boys) help us run the kitchen and in the food distribution for which we also get the support from the police,” said Suleman.

The association, a brainchild of Suleman, was formed to help widows, single (divorced) women, and orphan girls back in 2002. It arranged their weddings too.

Given the demand of locals, HHRA has also set up a clinic, where people are being provided free consultation and medical advice. “We observed that due to misconception and confusion over the virus, several residents remain anxious and because of restrictions, they were facing difficulties to approach a doctor. So, we have arranged for a doctor. No fee is charged but we take the cost of the medicine, which is nominal,” said Suleman. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus pandemic Helping Hands Research Association
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp