Households of Delhi's Azad Market provide food to those stranded during COVID-19 lockdown

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While several social and religious organisations are making efforts to provide food to homeless, daily wagers and needy, about 50-odd households in Azad Market area have also taken a pledge to feed at least one destitute daily until the lockdown is revoked in the national capital.

These samaritans send a one-time meal sufficient for a person every day to a ‘Roti Bank’ set up by a local NGO — Helping Hands Research Association (HHRA) based out of Sheesh Mahal, a locality in Azad Market, which identifies persons in need and distributes food among them.“We appealed to residents of our area to cook extra food at home for a person. About 50-60 families send a food packet to use daily, which is given to people struggling to earn right now,” said Suleman, head of HHRA.



COVID-19 LIVE | India death toll reaches 42 as five die in Telangana, positive cases touch 1300

Suleman (43), with three other associates—Mohammad Mehtab, Mohammad Mian, and Mehtab Anjum (all in their mid-40s), have been providing three meals including breakfast to about 1,000 individuals, mostly casual labours and homeless, daily.The association has engaged a cook to prepare food as donors mostly provide raw materials — rice, sugar, and cereals.

“There are about 50 families, who don’t accept food in public due to social stigma so the association ensures door-step delivery of food packets. We initially distributed food on Sunday during Janata Curfew however we decided to continue as the 21-day lockdown was announced later. Around 10-12 volunteers (local boys) help us run the kitchen and in the food distribution for which we also get the support from the police,” said Suleman.

The association, a brainchild of Suleman, was formed to help widows, single (divorced) women, and orphan girls back in 2002. It arranged their weddings too.

Given the demand of locals, HHRA has also set up a clinic, where people are being provided free consultation and medical advice. “We observed that due to misconception and confusion over the virus, several residents remain anxious and because of restrictions, they were facing difficulties to approach a doctor. So, we have arranged for a doctor. No fee is charged but we take the cost of the medicine, which is nominal,” said Suleman.