Internet speed, connectivity issues affect online classes during COVID-19 lockdown: DU teachers

NEW DELHI: Slow internet speed and connectivity are emerging as issues before the Delhi University professors, who are conducting online classes for thousands of students in the wake of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

From Skype to Whatsapp to Zoom app, professors and students are using all types of digital platforms to save a college year and continue with studies, albeit remotely. The Delhi University had issued a circular on March 12, postponing internal exams for undergraduate or postgraduate programmes till March 31. It also suspended classes and cancelled all functions in view of virus threat.



“To maintain continuity in the teaching-learning process in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes study material shall be made available on a weekly basis on the website by the respective teachers of all departments,” the university had said.

DU has about two lakh students and around 9,500 faculty members. Professors also feel that given the current situation, the semester is likely to be extended since many students are missing.

“Some of my colleagues are taking classes through Skype and other online apps. The library has sent links to both students and teachers to connect online. We are trying our best and teachers are using three-four different apps,” said Prof Raj Kumar, head of DU’s English department.



Prof Nandita Narain of St Stephen’s College said teachers are using Google Classroom, and uploading old recorded lectures on Youtube.

Prof Rajib Ray, president of Delhi University Teachers’ Association said the current semester will end in April but a considerable amount of time has been lost, and added that it is a crucial semester as final year students apply for admission to masters after this.

Not all have access



According to Prof Rajesh Jha, DU has students from different social strata and not every student has access to a laptop or an internet connection. “It is not possible for such students to attend the online classes,” he added.

