L-G Anil Baijal says over 20,000 houses marked 'home quarantine' in Delhi

Baijal held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and Police Commissioner through video conference to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.
 

A worker sprays disinfectants in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi

A worker sprays disinfectants in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Over 20,000 houses have been marked as ''home quarantine'' by the Delhi government in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the LG said the number of food distribution centres will also be increased to ensure social distancing in the national capital.

COVID-19 LIVE | 5th death in Madhya Pradesh, India toll 45; 16 coronavirus hotspots identified

"It has been decided to increase the number of food distribution centres from the present 500 to 2500 so that social distancing is adhered to effectively.

Home quarantine has to be strictly monitored.

More than 20,000 homes have been identified by GNCTD for home quarantine," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the LG said that the decision to increase food distribution centres was taken after reports that social distancing norms were violated at some centres.

"My advice  to administration & police is to keep very strict watch on social distancing & home quarantine. Take deterrent actions for any violation & widely publicise. Separately, action to ramp up medical facilities to be expedited," LG tweeted.

