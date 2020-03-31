STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Gallery of Modern Art offers virtual tour of its exhibition

The art institution has introduced a virtual tour for the benefit of the audience amidst the nation-wide lockdown.

Published: 31st March 2020

National Gallery of Modern Art has introduced a virtual tour.

By Express News Service

“It all began with the exhibition, Itihaas, which was NGMA’s celebration of its 66 years. It was first exhibition that happened after I took charge as DG, NGMA. The sculptures, paintings and prints in this visual tour showcase the hidden treasures of our reserve collection. My quest has always been to reflect the treasure trove of the NGMA’s repertoire,” said Adwaita Gadanayak, Director General, National Gallery of Modern Art.

The art institution has introduced a virtual tour for the benefit of the audience amidst the nation-wide lockdown. With NGMA celebrating 66 years amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, it follows in the route taken by top galleries across the world to initiate a virtual tour.

On typing ngmaindia.gov.in/index.asp, you can virtually ‘enter’ the museum and explore the displayed paintings, sculptures, prints and photographs categorised under four levels on the website.

“I present this visual tour as a tribute to our modern masters and firmly believe that this would generate greater interest among people towards the legacy of sculptures, paintings and prints as a creative medium,” said eminent sculptor Gadanayak, adding, “This creative and wonderful journey of representing the treasures has continued with several such exhibitions and this virtual tour is one such exhibition which I believe will take this journey to greater heights.”

