Provide life cover to media persons reporting on coronavirus: PIL in Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Monday to provide medical insurance cover to media persons who are reporting on coronavirus.

The plea by advocate Arpit Bhargava was mentioned for urgent hearing before a high court joint registrar who said it would be taken up only after the lockdown to contain COVID-19 outbreak is relaxed.



The petition has sought directions to the central government to “provide medical and/or life insurance cover to each journalist, reporters and all other media persons, whether contractual/adhoc/permanent, of at least Rs 50 lakh each”.

He has said media persons have been exempted from the lockdown by the government to disseminate information about COVID-19 accurately and timely to the people and they are working round the clock “without caring for their own safety”.

“Thus, welfare, safety and security of media persons also assume significance in this hour of crisis when cases of COVID-19 are increasing,” the petition said.

