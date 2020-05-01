STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP Sikh leaders threaten to quit after Kulwant Singh Baath's resignation was declined

During an interaction with media persons, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, on Saturday, said that Baath’s resignation had not be accepted.

Published: 01st May 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kulwant Singh Baath

Kulwant Singh Baath

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP’s decision to turn down the resignation of state vice president Kulwant Singh Baath has upset its Sikh leaders. On Thursday, they threatened to resign en masse if the party allows the reinstatement of Baath, who had tendered his resignation in October 2017.

During an interaction with media persons, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, on Saturday, said that Baath’s resignation had not to be accepted.

The Sikh leaders associated with BJP in the capital expressed shock over the development. Kawaljeet Singh Dheer, co-convenor of Delhi BJP Sikh Cell, questioned how the leadership can allow Baath to continue after he made derogatory comments against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“We held a meeting of leaders of our community on Wednesday evening, which was attended by all tall Sikh leaders in Delhi. We have resolved if the party leadership doesn’t change its decision, all Sikh members of Delhi BJP will tender resignations in protest on Monday. We are giving two days’ time to Manoj Tiwariji to rethink,” he said.

Baath resigned from the party when he boycotted an event organised by the Rashtriya Sikh Sangat — an affiliate of the RSS —to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birth anniversary. He had claimed that his decision to boycott the event was in consonance with the hukamnama, an edict of the Akal Takht that prohibits Sikhs from associating with the Sangat.

Responding to ultimatum, Baath said that the ‘matter’ was unnecessarily being hyped by a ‘big Sikh-BJP’ leader in Delhi.

“After my resignation, Tiwariji had himself announced his decision about one and a half year ago. I was also working for the party in Lok Sabha and legislative elections. My wife has also won the municipal election on BJP’s ticket,” he said.   

At present, Baath is running a community kitchen of the party in northeast Delhi.

Ravinder Gupta, general secretary, Delhi BJP, however, said that the party was not aware of any demand made by Sikh leaders. “At present, party’s entire focus is on feeding the needy,” he said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi BJP Kulwant Singh Baath BJP sikh leaders Kulwant Singh Baath resignation
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp