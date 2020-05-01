Delhi BJP Sikh leaders threaten to quit after Kulwant Singh Baath's resignation was declined

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP’s decision to turn down the resignation of state vice president Kulwant Singh Baath has upset its Sikh leaders. On Thursday, they threatened to resign en masse if the party allows the reinstatement of Baath, who had tendered his resignation in October 2017.

During an interaction with media persons, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, on Saturday, said that Baath’s resignation had not to be accepted.

The Sikh leaders associated with BJP in the capital expressed shock over the development. Kawaljeet Singh Dheer, co-convenor of Delhi BJP Sikh Cell, questioned how the leadership can allow Baath to continue after he made derogatory comments against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“We held a meeting of leaders of our community on Wednesday evening, which was attended by all tall Sikh leaders in Delhi. We have resolved if the party leadership doesn’t change its decision, all Sikh members of Delhi BJP will tender resignations in protest on Monday. We are giving two days’ time to Manoj Tiwariji to rethink,” he said.

Baath resigned from the party when he boycotted an event organised by the Rashtriya Sikh Sangat — an affiliate of the RSS —to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birth anniversary. He had claimed that his decision to boycott the event was in consonance with the hukamnama, an edict of the Akal Takht that prohibits Sikhs from associating with the Sangat.

Responding to ultimatum, Baath said that the ‘matter’ was unnecessarily being hyped by a ‘big Sikh-BJP’ leader in Delhi.

“After my resignation, Tiwariji had himself announced his decision about one and a half year ago. I was also working for the party in Lok Sabha and legislative elections. My wife has also won the municipal election on BJP’s ticket,” he said.

At present, Baath is running a community kitchen of the party in northeast Delhi.

Ravinder Gupta, general secretary, Delhi BJP, however, said that the party was not aware of any demand made by Sikh leaders. “At present, party’s entire focus is on feeding the needy,” he said.