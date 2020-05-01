STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government issues guidelines for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients under home isolation

The guidelines said that atients should download 'Arogya Setu' app on their phones and regularly inform about their health status to the district health surveillance officer.

Published: 01st May 2020 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi police personnel, wearing PPE kits, checking documents at a picket in New Delhi on Thursday

Delhi police personnel, wearing PPE kits, checking documents at a picket in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Use triple-layer masks, download 'Arogya Setu app' on mobile phones and regularly inform the district health surveillance officer about health status are some of the guidelines issued by the Delhi government for asymptomatic coronavirus patients under home isolation.

The guidelines have instructions for the patients and their caregivers. According to the guidelines, cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.

"A team comprising ASHA workers will do the assessment of the suitability/appropriateness of the requisite facility for home isolation of COVID-19 patients, under the supervision of in-charge of a nearby Public Health facility," the guidelines said.

Patients should download 'Arogya Setu' app on their phones and regularly inform about their health status to the district health surveillance officer, the guidelines said.

The guidelines also listed out the safety protocols to be followed by the care givers and the patient which include daily reporting of health condition of the patient and care giver, hand hygiene and using triple layer mask and gloves by the patient and the care givers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus measures COVID19 Coronavirus Asymptomatic coronavirus patients Asymptomatic patient guidelines
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp