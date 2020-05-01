Delhi government seeks explanation from COVID-19 positive doctors about how they got infected

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after its bizarre circular seeking written explanations from coronavirus positive doctors and healthcare personnel working at non-Covid hospitals on how they contracted the infection, that sparked a hue and cry in the medical fraternity, the Delhi government on Friday put its order in “abeyance”. The government had issued the order following rising cases of infection among such medical staff.

“The order regarding the shortage of staff in the non-Covid hospitals due to infection of doctors and staff is, hereby, kept in abeyance till further notice,” read the latest order signed by Padmini Singla, the Delhi Health and Family Welfare department secretary. The government, however, didn’t mention the reason for the cancellation of the previous order.

The first order had instructed all medical directors of hospitals under the Delhi government to “obtain the explanation from such persons on how they got infected or came in contact in spite of wearing requisite protective gears and maintaining social distancing”

It also stated that medical directors of non-coronavirus hospitals are “indiscriminately” sending doctors and other medical workers in quarantine for 14 days.

“This practice is causing an unnecessary shortage of doctors and staff at hospitals,” it added.

The government said “it seems it is happening because either hospitals are not following the standard operating procedures or such persons are not following guidelines prescribed for healthcare workers”.

The order was criticised by the medical fraternity. “Rather than treating the corona warriors with compassion, the circular shows a very callous attitude towards doctors who are at the forefront of this war and putting in the best possible efforts. Every patient requires examination and treatment irrespective of disease status.,” said Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).