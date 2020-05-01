STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government seeks explanation from COVID-19 positive doctors about how they got infected

According to a G.O., medical directors of non-coronavirus hospitals are 'indiscriminately' sending doctors and other medical workers in quarantine for 14 days.

Published: 01st May 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab samples at a mobile COVID-19 testing van at Delhi's Filmistan area on Friday

Health workers collect swab samples at a mobile COVID-19 testing van at Delhi's Filmistan area on Friday. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after its bizarre circular seeking written explanations from coronavirus positive doctors and healthcare personnel working at non-Covid hospitals on how they contracted the infection, that sparked a hue and cry in the medical fraternity, the Delhi government on Friday put its order in “abeyance”. The government had issued the order following rising cases of infection among such medical staff.

“The order regarding the shortage of staff in the non-Covid hospitals due to infection of doctors and staff is, hereby, kept in abeyance till further notice,” read the latest order signed by Padmini Singla, the Delhi Health and Family Welfare department secretary. The government, however, didn’t mention the reason for the cancellation of the previous order.

The first order had instructed all medical directors of hospitals under the Delhi government to “obtain the explanation from such persons on how they got infected or came in contact in spite of wearing requisite protective gears and maintaining social distancing”

It also stated that medical directors of non-coronavirus hospitals are “indiscriminately” sending doctors and other medical workers in quarantine for 14 days.

“This practice is causing an unnecessary shortage of doctors and staff at hospitals,” it added.

The government said “it seems it is happening because either hospitals are not following the standard operating procedures or such persons are not following guidelines prescribed for healthcare workers”.

The order was criticised by the medical fraternity. “Rather than treating the corona warriors with compassion, the circular shows a very callous attitude towards doctors who are at the forefront of this war and putting in the best possible efforts. Every patient requires examination and treatment irrespective of disease status.,” said Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi doctors COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi government Delhi medics COVID
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp